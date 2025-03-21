Yü Group (LON:YU) Issues Earnings Results

Yü Group (LON:YU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 225 ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Yü Group had a return on equity of 77.26% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Yü Group Stock Up 4.6 %

YU opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.75) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.33. The stock has a market cap of £267.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.13. Yü Group has a 12 month low of GBX 982 ($12.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,970 ($25.54).

Get Yü Group alerts:

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Yü Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.