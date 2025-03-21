Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to 1.47-1.67 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.470-1.670 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

