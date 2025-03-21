Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $25.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $565.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Lennox International has a one year low of $445.63 and a one year high of $682.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $610.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

