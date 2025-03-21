Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

