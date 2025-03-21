iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vistra by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

