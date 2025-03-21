Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

RTX stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $135.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

