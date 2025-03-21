Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $349.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

