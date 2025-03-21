Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $389.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.53 and a 200-day moving average of $477.76. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
