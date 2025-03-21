1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.52 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

