DCF Advisers LLC Has $10.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.3% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 643,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,533,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

