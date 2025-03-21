Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 165.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.