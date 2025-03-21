Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GFIN stock opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Gfinity has a 12 month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

In other Gfinity news, insider David Halley purchased 24,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,867,219.92). Corporate insiders own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

