Softcat plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.90 (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Softcat Price Performance

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,557.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,563.98. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts expect that Softcat will post 60.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCT

Insider Activity at Softcat

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £229,008.20 ($296,950.47). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($57,907.94). Insiders have acquired 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Softcat

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.