Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.91) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Crystal Amber had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 90.42%.
Crystal Amber Trading Down 3.0 %
CRS stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. Crystal Amber has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.64 ($1.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.47.
About Crystal Amber
