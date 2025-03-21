Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.91) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Crystal Amber had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 90.42%.

Crystal Amber Trading Down 3.0 %

CRS stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. Crystal Amber has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.64 ($1.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.47.

Get Crystal Amber alerts:

About Crystal Amber

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.