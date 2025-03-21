Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 295.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.