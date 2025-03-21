CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
CVS Health has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.
CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %
CVS opened at $68.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.