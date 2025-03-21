Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,091,000 after buying an additional 581,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $172.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

