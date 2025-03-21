Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $83.64 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

