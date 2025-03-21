Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Melius Research upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

