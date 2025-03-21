Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.29 and last traded at $193.07. Approximately 8,049,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 38,115,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.82.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

