Pecaut & CO. Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 169,814 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,605,000 after buying an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

