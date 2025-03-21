Kepos Capital LP Invests $671,000 in Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Black Spade Acquisition II makes up about 0.7% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,971,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Black Spade Acquisition II alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition II Price Performance

Black Spade Acquisition II stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition II Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Black Spade Acquisition II Profile

Black Spade Acquisition II Co is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. Black Spade Acquisition II Co is based in HONG KONG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.