Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 7,628 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,885,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,441,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $251.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.55. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $228.59 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

