iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716,244 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,968 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $321.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.38 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

