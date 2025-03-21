Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,294 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.