Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,965 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $33.63 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

