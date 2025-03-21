Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.37 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $369.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 723.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.