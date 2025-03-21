MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $217.82 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.62. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

