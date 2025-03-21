SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

