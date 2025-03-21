SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,412,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,990,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $171.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average is $180.24.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.