Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $341.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.43.

NYSE AJG opened at $334.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $230.08 and a 12 month high of $345.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total value of $104,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,812.98. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,964 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

