SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,746,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $927.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.