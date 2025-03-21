Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 157.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $246.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,140. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,260.57. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 338,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

