Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

