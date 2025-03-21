Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $61,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

