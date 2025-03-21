Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Price Performance

LON SVCT opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £12.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.33. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 49.50 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 70.50 ($0.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.94.

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

