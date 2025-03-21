Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after buying an additional 156,175 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 698,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,787 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.7 %

SFM stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

