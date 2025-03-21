Mindset Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

