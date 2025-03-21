Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 244.22% and a negative net margin of 867.61%.
Phunware Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phunware Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phunware
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.