Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 244.22% and a negative net margin of 867.61%.

Phunware Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

