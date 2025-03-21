Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 52.8% increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

Fidelity European Trust stock opened at GBX 401.30 ($5.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity European Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 342.50 ($4.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 412.50 ($5.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 387.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.46.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

