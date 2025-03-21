Q2 EPS Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard Cut by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $61.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.07 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.