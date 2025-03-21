Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 987,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,308 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $80,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 251.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $110.46.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

