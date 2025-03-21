HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $166.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

