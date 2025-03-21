iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

