Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.14 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.720 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

