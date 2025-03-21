Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $14.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Pharmaceuticals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lucid’s Stock Comeback—Is a Long-Term Recovery Ahead?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- BYD Unveils Ultra-Fast Charging—Will It Supercharge BYDDY Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.