Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Issues Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.65), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.92 million.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

