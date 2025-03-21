Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Issues Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.65), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.92 million.
Canacol Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99.
About Canacol Energy
