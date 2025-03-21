Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.77 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,689,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

