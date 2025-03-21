Softcat (LON:SCT) Issues Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,664 ($21.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £229,008.20 ($296,950.47). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.06) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($57,907.94). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $4,511,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

