Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Releases Earnings Results

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Up 0.1 %

LON:ATR opened at GBX 467.55 ($6.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.54. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 52 week low of GBX 420.01 ($5.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.38.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

